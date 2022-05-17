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Pfizer Releases Doc Showing Vaccine has .88% Actual Efficacy or Effectiveness in Prevention
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170 views • May 17, 2022
Here is how they tricked the American public and thus the world. Not that I believe a word that these people say but anything and especially what has happened over the last 2 years.
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