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Frontline Doctors Explain Hydroxychloroquine
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546 views • July 29, 2020
In this video these frontline doctors make a solid case for the use of Hydroxychloroquine as a successful preventative and treatment for covid. Explaining how it actually works, reports of it's use for a wide variety of ailments, first hand testimony of doctors who use it personally and have treated hundreds of patients of whom they have lost none. The oldest being 92 years of age. They also explain the history of the pharma companies efforts to keep this cost effective drug out of the market place. A MUST watch to understand what is happening these days.
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