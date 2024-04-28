Create New Account
WAKE UP COMMIES!
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago

HILARIOUS: Good morning Viet Nam!  WAKE UP COMMIES! The Flag Guy woke up the UCLA Hamas encampment at 4:30AM. This is the way. This needs to happen every morning at every occupied campus. Kudos!



This is from Amuse on X:

https://x.com/amuse/status/1784402952645493168


muslim brotherhoodintifadasoros funded outside agitatorsucla student protests

