HILARIOUS: Good morning Viet Nam! WAKE UP COMMIES! The Flag Guy woke up the UCLA Hamas encampment at 4:30AM. This is the way. This needs to happen every morning at every occupied campus. Kudos!
This is from Amuse on X:
https://x.com/amuse/status/1784402952645493168
