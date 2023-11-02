Grounding mats and Dirty Power effecting your body

Using an oscilloscope and Pico scope spectrum view can give you more information about what frequencies can be effecting your health. You must use a NFA 100 and a body voltage test together to see how much the electrical fields are coming in on the grounding system which a lot of times is your water pipe in this case 3 amps. Yes 60KHz is often switch mode power supplies or non linear loads.
Yes, the NCB plug with the dial is the thing to use.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.