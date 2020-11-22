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Retired Hospital Worker Gives Explosive ‘Flu Shot Speech’ Before CDC Advisory Committee
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603 views • November 22, 2020
Retired Hospital Worker Gives Explosive ‘Flu Shot Speech’ Before CDC Advisory Committee
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Quote . "The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." -Nelson Mandela
Credits to Subscribe here ...........https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC85x4iQIC8JENyLy6xRsF8Q
Quote . "The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." -Nelson Mandela
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