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The reality of conspiracy and the way out - Excerpt from interview with Catherine Austin Fitts
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370 views • May 26, 2021
"Biden says he wants another big lockdown." But what is this whole lockdown debate really about? Why should independent firms and manufacturing companies actually have their livelihoods destroyed? In this Kla.TV interview, well-known financial expert and whistleblower Catherine Austin Fitts spans the spectrum from the financial elite and their "shriekometer" to the true background of conspiracies to the goals of transhumanists.
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