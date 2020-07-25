THE SWAMP RUNS DEEP. THE NEWS IS FAKE. THE WAR IS REAL.

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The Democratic Party now conducts itself like it's a Fifth Column. A fifth column is any group of people who undermine a larger group from within, usually in favor of an enemy group. Harley Schlanger returns to SGGT Report to break it all down.
The SGT Report PODCAST is HERE! Now on iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-propaganda-antidote/id1502568407
R E D _ R O O M S :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2dHpebu-Xo
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MUSIC CREDITS: ARTLIST
"Fallen"
License owner SGT Report, LLC License Number - 482851
"Lights Out" via CO.AG
"Slow ambient" via CO.AG
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