Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WARNING Start With Less Than 1 Drop of MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution)
76 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published a month ago |

Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html


The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/3RlSePp

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this & find information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


WARNING Start With Less Than 1 Drop of MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution)


Many people who embark on a healing journey with MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) tend to find that 1 drop of MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) activated and then taken orally gives them very intense detox symptoms aka a herxheimer reaction.


In this video, I fully explain why most people should not with 1 drop of MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution), how to take less than 1 drop, how to safely increase the dose over time to 1 drop while minimizing detox symptoms, etc.


I highly recommend this video to anyone who is new to taking MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) for healing or for anyone who has taken it in the past or who is currently taking it. They have or are experiencing intense detox symptoms.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
mmsmms detoxmiracle mineral solutionmms jim humblemms starting protocolhow to use mmsmms health recovery planmms healingmms parasitesmms candidamms pathogensmiracle mineral solution protocolmms protocolsmms healing protocolmms detox protocolmms health recovery guidebookmms baby bottle protocolstart with less than 1 drop of mmswarning start with less than 1 drop of mmsmms low dosehow you should dose mmsmms starting dosemms for beginnersmms mistakesmms dosing info

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket