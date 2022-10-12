Worldwide Supplier For MMS with HCL 4% Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html





The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/3RlSePp





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this & find information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





WARNING Start With Less Than 1 Drop of MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution)





Many people who embark on a healing journey with MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) tend to find that 1 drop of MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) activated and then taken orally gives them very intense detox symptoms aka a herxheimer reaction.





In this video, I fully explain why most people should not with 1 drop of MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution), how to take less than 1 drop, how to safely increase the dose over time to 1 drop while minimizing detox symptoms, etc.





I highly recommend this video to anyone who is new to taking MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) for healing or for anyone who has taken it in the past or who is currently taking it. They have or are experiencing intense detox symptoms.





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno