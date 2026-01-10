More scenes from the demonic police tormenting homeless in Montreal

Translation from french:



The communist government funded, media reporter, describes the armed assault on police officers, that the homeless man is accused of. It is actually because two police cruisers rushed towards him and attempted to kill him, and, as he jumped out of the way, the officers reported being injured in the car crash. The reporter goes on to describe how the homeless man, who did not actually commit any crimes, but was known to be carrying pocket knives, for safety (as he was homeless). He was assaulted by over 20 police officers with live rounds (all of which missed), tazers, rubber bullets, pepper spray, and ramming him repeatedly with police cruisers. The government judicial system, called ''the crown'', defends the actions taken by police as a successful prevention of " all the crimes that you can imagine''.