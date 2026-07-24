Mike Lindell DESTROYS Amnesty Rumors: 'I Stand 100% With Trump' | FOC Show

On the Flyover Conservatives Show, Mike Lindell joins David and Stacy to directly address the viral claims that he supports amnesty, calling the reports “fake news” and reaffirming his support for President Trump’s immigration policies. In this exclusive interview, Lindell explains exactly what he said, why he believes his comments were taken out of context, and outlines his vision for Minnesota as he campaigns for governor.The conversation covers illegal immigration, sanctuary policies, election integrity, voter ID, Somali fraud investigations, Sharia law, President Trump’s endorsement, and the future of Minnesota. Lindell also shares behind-the-scenes details about the media firestorm, discusses his years-long fight for election integrity, and explains why he believes this controversy was politically motivated.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowTo Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To▶ https://flyovergold.comOr Call 720-605-3900► Receive your FREE 52 Date Night Ideas Playbook to make date night more exciting, go to www.prosperousmarriage.comMike LindellWEBSITE: https://lindellforgovernor.comMY PILLOW: https://www.mypillow.comLINDEL TV: https://lindelltv.comMike Lindell is an American entrepreneur, inventor, and the founder and CEO of MyPillow, one of the nation’s best-known bedding companies. After overcoming decades of addiction, he built MyPillow into a nationally recognized brand while becoming an outspoken advocate for faith, entrepreneurship, and second chances. In recent years, Lindell has become a prominent political activist focused on election integrity and public policy issues. He currently serves as Chairman of LindellTV and is a frequent guest on national television, podcasts, and conservative media outlets. Lindell is also a candidate for Governor of Minnesota, campaigning on issues including public safety, election integrity, tax reform, and immigration.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: