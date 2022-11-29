Create New Account
Maricopa County Sheriff Determined that Barack Obama’s Birth Certificate was Computer Generated!
132 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Joe Arpaio: Maricopa County Sheriff Determined that Barack Obama’s Birth Certificate was Computer Generated!

see also:

A Closer Look at Barack Obama's Birth Certificate
https://rumble.com/v1xsor2-a-closer-look-at-barack-obamas-birth-certificate-america-was-fooled.html 

Loretta Fuddy, who Released Barack Obama’s Birth Certificate Was the Only Fatality in a Plane Crash

https://rumble.com/v1xssle-loretta-fuddy-who-released-barack-obamas-birth-certificate-was-the-only-fat.html

source:  https://rumble.com/v1xrzja-joe-arpaio-maricopa-county-sheriff-believed-barack-obamas-birth-certificate.html

Keywords
barack obamabirth certificatejoe arpaiomaricopa county sheriffcomputer generated

