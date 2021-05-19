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Elvis, Burgers, & Blues
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11 views • May 19, 2021
Memento Mori S01E01: Reflections on 50th and 40th birthdays, dry rub ribs, a visit to Graceland in Memphis, Sun Studio, late night burgers, and curbside blues.
--- RESOURCES ---
Rendezvous Charcoal Ribs: http://www.hogsfly.com
Graceland: http://www.graceland.com
Sun Studio: http://www.sunstudio.com
Earnestine & Hazel's: http://www.earnestineandhazel.com
Jake Lear: http://www.jakelearmusic.com
The Peabody: http://www.peabodymemphis.com
#Memphis #Graceland #SunStudio #birthday #MementoMori #KaspiansTravels
--- RESOURCES ---
Rendezvous Charcoal Ribs: http://www.hogsfly.com
Graceland: http://www.graceland.com
Sun Studio: http://www.sunstudio.com
Earnestine & Hazel's: http://www.earnestineandhazel.com
Jake Lear: http://www.jakelearmusic.com
The Peabody: http://www.peabodymemphis.com
#Memphis #Graceland #SunStudio #birthday #MementoMori #KaspiansTravels
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