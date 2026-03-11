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What Happened To The Mormons?_3 of 14: The Original Revelations P1
Book Of Mormon
Book Of Mormon
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Dick Bauman details 17 years of research. This is presentation 3 of 14 laying out how Joseph Smith deviated from Jesus Christ and polluted His doctrine.

Smith's actions and doctrinal precepts have caused a subsequent stumbling of those who looked to him as a prophet.

I am a believer in Christ as the Father and Son, and the Book Of Mormon is His word. I believe Christ set His hand the first time to recover His people to the Gentiles first by giving the Book Of Mormon. I believe after being an instrument for its publication that Joseph Smith stumbled as he was warned by God, and the Gentiles began to reject the fullness of the gospel. Christ has promised to set His hand AGAIN the SECOND TIME (see Isaiah 11) to recover His people. When the Book Of Mormon is properly presented to the remnant of Jacob by the believing Gentiles, the House of Israel will be gathered in fulfillment of all the true prophecies. I believe all doctrines, precepts, and teachings by churches or persons based on Joseph Smith or his followers that are not in accordance with what the Book Of Mormon says are not of God but pollutions of the devil. The Book Of Mormon contains the fullness of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

See: https://www.youtube.com/@JohnRMetallo and https://archive.org/details/@johnrmetallosr

Keywords
biblegentilesjoseph smithmormonhouse of israelbook of mormonldschurch of christchurch of jesus christ of latter-day saintsrldscommunity of christlamanitesoliver cowderybook of commandments
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