TN: A powerful explosion occurred at the Accurate Energetic Systems military plant in the USA, which produces explosives

More info found, at bottom:

Adding:

Trump is imposing a 100% export tariff on goods from China in addition to any other tariff that China currently pays.

He announced this on the social network Truth Social.

Export controls will also be introduced on critically important software.

According to him, this will take effect on November 1 or earlier "depending on any further actions or changes taken by China."

"It has just become known that China has taken an extremely aggressive stance on trade, sending the world a highly hostile letter stating that from November 1, 2025, it will introduce extensive export controls on virtually all its products, as well as on some products not even produced by them. This affects ALL countries, without exception, and is obviously a plan they developed many years ago. This is absolutely unprecedented in international trade and is a moral disgrace in relations with other countries.

Given the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position, and speaking only on behalf of the USA, and not other countries that were also threatened, starting November 1, 2025 (or earlier, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a 100% tariff on China, in addition to any tariff they currently pay. Also, on November 1, we will introduce export controls on any and all critically important software.

It is hard to believe that China would take such actions, but they have, and the rest is history," Trump wrote.

Adding: U.S. Military Explosives Plant Destroyed in Massive Tennessee Blast

A powerful explosion ripped through a U.S. military explosives factory on October 10, completely destroying the facility. The blast occurred at the Precise Energetic Systems plant near the town of Bucks North, Tennessee — a key site producing explosive compounds for the American defense industry.

Authorities confirmed that 18 people remain missing, with an unspecified number of fatalities. Earlier in the day, officials had reported 19 missing, but one individual was later found safe at home. Search and recovery operations are ongoing, as rescuers continue to battle secondary explosions at the site.

The plant, also known as Accurate Energetic Systems, had recently secured a $120 million Pentagon contract to produce explosives for 155 mm artillery shells — the same ammunition heavily supplied to Ukraine. The explosion occurred just weeks after that deal was announced, on September 23.

The Tennessee facility, now completely destroyed, was one of the main U.S. producers of key explosive components for NATO munitions.