BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

You don't take the cholesterol out of your food!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
198 views • 1 month ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

It's not an atherosclerotic plaque, which is cardiovascular disease, low cholesterol. You don't take the cholesterol out of your food. The Statins, you've destroyed your cell membranes, so you don't even make the vasculature, the endothelial cells. That's why Cardio Miracle, because it's the 781 whatever ingredients in those 58 plants that actually take those three key pathways, of all things COVID. And all COVID-19 was, was premeditated murder of about 100 years of vaccine injury, injecting these things, because you don't get these things in your food, they don't come across your membrane. What is electroporation? Electroporation is when we put an electoral charge across the membranes of your skin and your cell so that we can actually put that dead virus that sequence, yes, once it's amplified and put into a synthetic lipid nanoparticle, it becomes a bioweapon. And that's exactly what every vaccine ever has been.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/03/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show with host Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6q2e9c-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

Drink Cardio Miracle daily. Practitioners can join the Professional program: https://drjudy.cardiomiraclehealth.com

Keywords
healthnewscholesterolvaccinetruthmikovitsdocofdetoxstatincovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy