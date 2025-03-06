(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

It's not an atherosclerotic plaque, which is cardiovascular disease, low cholesterol. You don't take the cholesterol out of your food. The Statins, you've destroyed your cell membranes, so you don't even make the vasculature, the endothelial cells. That's why Cardio Miracle, because it's the 781 whatever ingredients in those 58 plants that actually take those three key pathways, of all things COVID. And all COVID-19 was, was premeditated murder of about 100 years of vaccine injury, injecting these things, because you don't get these things in your food, they don't come across your membrane. What is electroporation? Electroporation is when we put an electoral charge across the membranes of your skin and your cell so that we can actually put that dead virus that sequence, yes, once it's amplified and put into a synthetic lipid nanoparticle, it becomes a bioweapon. And that's exactly what every vaccine ever has been.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/03/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show with host Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6q2e9c-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

Drink Cardio Miracle daily. Practitioners can join the Professional program: https://drjudy.cardiomiraclehealth.com