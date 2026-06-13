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Is Your Water Silently Poisoning Your Family? How to Check It. - Nelson McIlveen
Flyover Conservatives
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We sat down with Nelson McIlveen of Sentry H2O to discuss the water crisis raising major questions across America — from forever chemicals and PFAS to contaminated farmland, bottled water, tap water, and the alarming reports of chemicals linked to fertility issues, liver damage, thyroid problems, immune issues, and cancer.


Nelson breaks down why “legal” water does not always mean safe water, how chemicals can move through farms, rain, aquifers, and municipal water systems, and why so many families may have no idea what is actually coming out of their tap. This conversation covers EPA and FDA failures, Erin Brockovich’s warnings, the impact on American farmers, the bottled water problem, microplastics, carbon filtration, minerals, hydration, and how every family can check their own local water quality.


If you have ever wondered what is really in your water — and what you can do about it — this is a conversation every family needs to hear.


Learn more and check your options here:
https://sentryh2o.com/flyover


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Nelson McIlveen
WEBSITE: www.SentryH2O.com/Flyover


Nelson McIlveen is the CEO and founder of Sentry H2O, a U.S.-based water filtration company focused on helping families access cleaner, healthier water. With decades of experience in product manufacturing, Nelson developed Sentry H2O to address common contaminants found in tap and bottled water, including fluoride, heavy metals, pharmaceuticals, PFAS, and nanoplastics. His work is driven by a personal health journey and a mission to provide oxygenated, mineral-rich, naturally alkaline water for homes, pets, livestock, and communities. Through Sentry H2O, Nelson has also been involved in outreach efforts, including providing water filtration systems to residents of East Palestine, Ohio. He continues to educate audiences on the importance of clean water and the role filtration can play in long-term health and wellness.


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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
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𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
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𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover


The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com


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The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com


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Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team


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