What Does It Mean To Be In The Spirit
12 views
channel image
African Voice
Published 16 hours ago |

What does it really mean to be in the spirit? Does being in the spirit mean that you disregard the Law of God? Did all the people who lived before the day of Pentecost not have the Spirit of God? Do you realize that the disciples of Yeshua spoke in 16 different HUMAN languages in Acts 2? In order for the believer to be effectively lead by the Holy Spirit, the word must be embedded in the heart. This is because the Holy Spirit works with the word that is in your heart. Can you recite the 10 Commandments without looking in your bible in the correct order? Does your church teach the 10 commandments?

Keywords
spiritualitypentecostmount sinaiacts 2human languages

