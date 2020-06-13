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Mandatory Face Masks For Travel and Transport. Why? | Carl Vernon (MIRRORED)
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237 views • June 13, 2020
Mandatory Face Masks For Travel and Transport. Why? | Carl Vernon (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Carl Vernon at:-
https://youtu.be/o3CRYxg4zEQ
Bestselling books: https://www.carlvernon.com/books
Like my videos? Let's keep them rocking and rolling. Support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/carlvernon
Don’t forget to subscribe to my channel. Hit the bell to stay updated on the latest releases.
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From June 15, face masks will be mandatory for travel on all public transport. Why?
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Amazon # 1 bestselling author. Exposing BS with common sense, rationale and sanity!
Find more at https://www.carlvernon.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImCarlVernon
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imcarlvernon
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealCarlVernon
#carlvernon #newnormal #facemasks
Mirrored from YouTube channel Carl Vernon at:-
https://youtu.be/o3CRYxg4zEQ
Bestselling books: https://www.carlvernon.com/books
Like my videos? Let's keep them rocking and rolling. Support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/carlvernon
Don’t forget to subscribe to my channel. Hit the bell to stay updated on the latest releases.
---------------------------------------------------
From June 15, face masks will be mandatory for travel on all public transport. Why?
---------------------------------------------------
Amazon # 1 bestselling author. Exposing BS with common sense, rationale and sanity!
Find more at https://www.carlvernon.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImCarlVernon
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imcarlvernon
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealCarlVernon
#carlvernon #newnormal #facemasks
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