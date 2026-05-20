🚨Gaza: Israeli airstrike severs water line, destroys displacement tents in Khan Younis

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🚨🇵🇸 Israeli airstrike severs water line, destroys displacement tents in Khan Younis (Southern Gaza Strip)
The strike hit eastern Khan Younis — an area under Palestinian Authority control, on open land, housing recently displaced civilians. According to the locals, there is no military target in the area.
"It was empty land. We don't know why they bombed," a displaced Palestinian said.