12.29.22: Buckle UP! DS PANIC, Information waterfall, Traitor MITCH, Social Media, Laptop. PRAY! - And We Know [MIRROR]

🧿 RELAY BY 🧿
■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv
-----------------
[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️
https://andweknow.com/2022/12/29/12-29-22-buckle-up-ds-panic-information-waterfall-traitor-mitch-social-media-laptop-pray/
🔦Protect yourself from violent crime with this life-saving gadget: 🔦http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code Holiday20 for 20% OFF!
—————————————
🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with the #1 keto supplement: 🍳
http://ketowithawk.com/
—————————————
ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/
My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/
—————————————————
MUSIC
Welcome Chris
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ziFl7ZR3Gs
Alleged Crypto Fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried Is Given Clinton-Appointed Judge Who Oversaw Jeffrey Epstein Case And Let Kevin Spacey Walk https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/26974
The Dark Side Of Electric Vehicles https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/26982
The Heart-Wrenching Reality Of The Battery Mining Industry https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/26981
So much for women’s rights. https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/2335
CHILDREN DRAG QUEEN SHOWS, DEC 24, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uzAKQl39XWLB/
Mitch McConnell is a Traitor … https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/2344
‘Co-ordinated Attack’: Three Power Substations Attacked In Washington State On Christmas Day. https://t.me/agentsoftruth/19462
Years ago, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram owner Mark Zuckerberg revealed on camera that he is part of the ancient Babylonian/Caananite cult https://t.me/agentsoftruth/19465
Speaking of pedo joe — my guy KIMDOTCOM is droppin’ BQMBS on the pedo crime family! https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/112081
General Flynn says the enemy is acting the way they are because they’re worried (panicked!), and he wants the American people to be ready to rally at the right time, saying 99.9% we will be unified: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/112087
Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Rebel News Conference: https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/112093
Looks like some big news is developing in Arizona 👀 https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/3713
Father of 17-Year-Old Boy Who Died Following His COVID Vaccine Begs for Answers https://t.me/VigilantFox/7930
Got the ad up on another board in Huron, OH!
(26’x7’) 3511 Cleveland Rd W, Huron, OH 44839 (Facing East)
https://goo.gl/maps/qvgUmpq1NoUChktw7
Pedo vid https://t.me/realKarliBonne/142727
s September 11th Jesus Christ’s actual birthday? Is this why the DS has used this date to bring down the vibration of the planet on such a symbolic date? ✨🙏🏽👁🤍✨
When Was Jesus Christ Born?
The Bible Says September 11, 3BC-The Day of the Feast of Trumpets
https://goodnessofgodministries.international/2011/12/22/when-was-jesus-christ-born-the-bible-says-september-11-3bc-the-day-of-the-feast-of-trumpets/
———————————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/
➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/
➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.