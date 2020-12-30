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** Gates, The Serial Killers Within ** Banned.Video
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405 views • December 30, 2020
** Meet Bill Gates And The Serial Killer Within
- Info Wars/Banned.Video, Alex Jones – 29/Dec/2020
-- Eerie compilation of Bill Gates the serial killer...
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=5feb8224a981ab18e1a45802
Comments:
• Kill Bill 3: Bio-Terrorism is vaccination, needles being the weapon of choice, these slow kill methods are very easy to hide using the false biology of deadly viruses.
• Bill Gates is a horrible liar and lacks the charm and wits to cover up his disgusting lies. How can ppl fall for this guy who has no medical training at all?
• Bill Gates is a college drop out, and he has zero medical training. NONE. He created a tech company after basically stealing IBM's product. And now he's trying to corner the vaccine market just like he did with the operating system for computers. A homeless crack head has as much authority to talk about vaccines as Gates does!
• Would somebody please take Bill Gates out please? The World would be a much better place without him and Soros. They are both evil
• Bill Gates: World's Greatest Serial Killer.
• This was a great video! He fits right between them! The way this man talks about other human beings! And his wife, who I think is the total psychotic enabler behind the scenes! Don't get me wrong, Bill is already psycho! But I have the feeling she is like the spark igniting the gasoline! "The insects Bill, the insects! We need to eradicate them...Eradicate them all!!" Bill is like the bullied school kid having been pushed around and develloped a deep underlying grudge for other people till he stole the OS and became very rich! Since then he's set onto a journey of control and exterminating the world population! I think he's the leader of them...You know, Klaus Schwab, George Soros... The whole Davos Club! This is very sick people...PS. Here a good video PLZ SHARE! https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=C1-0XKYAZII
• I don't think this is a great way to go about "exposing" bill gates. This video doesn't expose anything, it is just a smear. All you need to do, is show a timeline of the things he has said leading up to covid, which shows this was planned, show his connection to the lab the virus "escaped" from, show the way he smiles like a psychopath every time he talks about death. THAT will expose him.
- Info Wars/Banned.Video, Alex Jones – 29/Dec/2020
-- Eerie compilation of Bill Gates the serial killer...
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=5feb8224a981ab18e1a45802
Comments:
• Kill Bill 3: Bio-Terrorism is vaccination, needles being the weapon of choice, these slow kill methods are very easy to hide using the false biology of deadly viruses.
• Bill Gates is a horrible liar and lacks the charm and wits to cover up his disgusting lies. How can ppl fall for this guy who has no medical training at all?
• Bill Gates is a college drop out, and he has zero medical training. NONE. He created a tech company after basically stealing IBM's product. And now he's trying to corner the vaccine market just like he did with the operating system for computers. A homeless crack head has as much authority to talk about vaccines as Gates does!
• Would somebody please take Bill Gates out please? The World would be a much better place without him and Soros. They are both evil
• Bill Gates: World's Greatest Serial Killer.
• This was a great video! He fits right between them! The way this man talks about other human beings! And his wife, who I think is the total psychotic enabler behind the scenes! Don't get me wrong, Bill is already psycho! But I have the feeling she is like the spark igniting the gasoline! "The insects Bill, the insects! We need to eradicate them...Eradicate them all!!" Bill is like the bullied school kid having been pushed around and develloped a deep underlying grudge for other people till he stole the OS and became very rich! Since then he's set onto a journey of control and exterminating the world population! I think he's the leader of them...You know, Klaus Schwab, George Soros... The whole Davos Club! This is very sick people...PS. Here a good video PLZ SHARE! https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=C1-0XKYAZII
• I don't think this is a great way to go about "exposing" bill gates. This video doesn't expose anything, it is just a smear. All you need to do, is show a timeline of the things he has said leading up to covid, which shows this was planned, show his connection to the lab the virus "escaped" from, show the way he smiles like a psychopath every time he talks about death. THAT will expose him.
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