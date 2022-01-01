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코로나 사망자는 백신 미접종자보다 코로나 백신 접종자가 더 많다Corona deaths have more Corona vaccinators than unvaccinated
예수천국불신지옥
예수천국불신지옥
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51 views • January 01, 2022
Choi Chun-sik, a member of the National Assembly's National Assembly (Pocheon City, Gapyeong County, and Administrative Safety Committee) said on 17 July that the number of deaths in the vaccinated group had exceeded a majority of the deaths caused by COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control's "Covid-19 Death Immunization Power Distribution Data" obtained by Choi Chun-sik, a member of the National Assembly's Administrative Safety Committee, 549 people aged 12 and over were 50.3% of the 1092 people aged 12 and over who completed the vaccine. The number of unvaccinated deaths was 543 (49.7%), rather than the number of vaccinators (549).

The number of inoculations showed that 486 people (44.5%) died after completing the second inoculation, and 62 (5.7%) died in the case of primary inoculation completion. The third inoculation completion was not long after the booster shot was performed, and the population-to-population inoculation rate was only 17%, so only one in 1092 deaths (0.1%) were still in the period.

"It has been clear that the CORONA vaccine is ineffective in preventing infection and harm," Choi said, noting that "irrational vaccine passes that criminally condemn youth and small businessmen on the basis of vaccine-all-roundism should be withdrawn immediately."

백신미접종자보다 백신접종자 사망자가 과반이상
출처 : 국민일보 | 네이버
- http://naver.me/FjlqD4rD
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blackvaccinelightcoronajab
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