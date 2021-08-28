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MAGNETS PULL MYSTERY PARTICLES THROUGH PEOPLE'S SKIN..?
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501 views • August 28, 2021
[Buzzand_NZ: Unsure what to make of this video. Put it up as a matter of interest.]
COVID-19 = CERTIFICATION OF VACCINATION IDENTIFICATION (ID) 2019 which is GENE THERAPY, OPERATING SYSTEM which turns Sheeple into a GENETICALLY MODIFIED ORGANISM (GMO) or HUMAN 2.0 which works with 5G and THE INTERNET OF THINGS as part of the 4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION (aka TRANSHUMANISM). There was no Coronavirus Pandemic, the Covid-19 virus was never isolated, and there were NO MORE DEATHS IN 2020 than in the 5 previous years. As Bill Gates likes to call it, THE FINAL SOLUTION.
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Buzzand_NZ
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/buzzand
COVID-19 = CERTIFICATION OF VACCINATION IDENTIFICATION (ID) 2019 which is GENE THERAPY, OPERATING SYSTEM which turns Sheeple into a GENETICALLY MODIFIED ORGANISM (GMO) or HUMAN 2.0 which works with 5G and THE INTERNET OF THINGS as part of the 4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION (aka TRANSHUMANISM). There was no Coronavirus Pandemic, the Covid-19 virus was never isolated, and there were NO MORE DEATHS IN 2020 than in the 5 previous years. As Bill Gates likes to call it, THE FINAL SOLUTION.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Buzzand_NZ
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/buzzand
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