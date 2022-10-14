Create New Account
Biden Begged Saudis to Delay Oil Production Cut After U.S. Mid-Term Elections
92 views
channel image
TruNews
Published a month ago |

The Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot voted during its Thursday hearing to subpoena former President Donald Trump. The committee voted unanimously to subpoena the former president, with chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi arguing Mr. Trump was the person most responsible for the riot.

Meanwhile, as the congressional clowns divert the attention of the American people away from issues that matter, American and European leaders are feverishly preparing for a nuclear war with Russia. Before we give you the latest update on World War III, Doc Burkhart and Rick Wiles have some important news to share with you about how Joe Biden’s Administration has insulted and angered the Saudis and pushed them into Russia’s corner.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/13/22.


Keywords
trunewsoilukrainewinternuclear warpolandopecrick wilessaudisdoc burkhartjan 6biden beggedcongressional clownsair defense systemsheating coststhree billionweapon supplies2s7m malka nuclear

