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Pompeo advisor demands answers from Beirut
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10 views • August 12, 2020
After the massive explosion in Beirut which has sparked conversations worldwide about its origins, U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Brian Hook comments on how US lawmakers are reacting to the situation, plus continued unrest between demonstrators and law enforcement in cities across the nation, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Emma Rechenberg
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