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AMLO is facing siege from all sides: Soros, oligarchs, media machines… [Chinese subtitle] 墨西哥總統歐布拉多正面臨來自索羅斯、本國和國際寡頭、媒體機器等各方勢力的四面圍攻
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60 views • June 27, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Sólo el pueblo puede salvar a AMLO… y él al pueblo # LaEditorialDeHugoSadh〉，頻道「HugoSadh」，2020年3月17日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OpWtmlCCybM
原影片出處：〈Sólo el pueblo puede salvar a AMLO… y él al pueblo # LaEditorialDeHugoSadh〉，頻道「HugoSadh」，2020年3月17日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OpWtmlCCybM
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