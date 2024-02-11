Create New Account
“We Need A Real Leader Back In The White House” | Hear From Real American Voters In S.C.
Bannons War Room with Ben Bergquam  |  “We Need A Real Leader Back In The White House” |  Hear From Real American Voters In South Carolina, arriving for this Trump Rally from all over, NY, NJ, Puerto Rico, etc. 💯 First PDJT rally for many.  These young people get it.  💯


presidentmagadonald j trumppresidential racetrump 2024agenda 47

