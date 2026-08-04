Joe Oltmann Untamed | Joe’s Conversation W/ Halsey English: Engineered Misery | 08.04.26

We live in an age of engineered misery, where the foundational pillars of the American republic, merit, economic freedom, and institutional integrity are being systematically dismantled. On this episode, Joe discusses the political class that no longer even pretends to tell the truth. From Pete Buttigieg and Washington insiders demanding greater taxation on American wealth and inheritance, to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold openly refusing to surrender voter rolls, the deliberate squeeze on hardworking families is palpable. As local entities waste taxpayer dollars pushing ideological agenda items like slavery acknowledgments and funding left-leaning activist groups, everyday citizens are left carrying the financial burden for policies designed to erode their fundamental rights.





Yet, amid institutional corruption, resistance is taking root on the ground. While political elites like Washington Governor Jay Inslee weaponize crises to push climate agendas—only for law enforcement to arrest arson suspects like Aaron Farinacci—principled constitutional leaders are drawing a line in the sand. Montezuma County Sheriff Steven Nowlin’s firm refusal to enforce unconstitutional gun laws in Colorado proves that local authority remains the ultimate bulwark against federal and state overreach. Meanwhile, viral moments like Hawaii congressional candidate Kirill Basin getting knocked out mid-altercation serve as a stark reminder of the disconnect between arrogant political hopefuls and raw physical reality.





Geopolitical expert and political commentator Halsey English joins the show to connect the global dots that mainstream outlets deliberately ignore. English breaks down the strategic endgame behind escalating tensions in Iran, the ripple effects hitting energy grids and shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz, and how regional flashpoints in Gaza are being manipulated by global power brokers. Moving beyond shallow media narratives, the conversation examines the true economic cost of multi-front foreign entanglements, the shifting alliances across Gulf states, and how Western taxpayers are continually forced to bankroll a globalist machine at the expense of domestic stability.





Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann





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