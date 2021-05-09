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Richard Poe: Globalism Rooted in British Liberal Imperialism, Not American Empire
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141 views • May 09, 2021
NYT best-selling author Richard Poe discuses his forthcoming book on the history of globalism and why its birth begins not with the America Empire as so often is portrayed, but rather emanates from British Empire which continues operating from behind the scenes. He points out the odd fact that Pax Britannica won two world wars and then just mysteriously disappeared. Britain still maintains its liberal imperial or globalist empire via its commercial and financial hegemonic system, it simply switched its subjects from formal to informal dependencies. It lets the American Empire do the heavy lifting through costly military machinery and waging of war. He also gives his thoughts on The Great Reset which seems to be the next phase of globalism, an aristocratic agenda that seeks to bring us back to the Middle Ages.
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Show Notes
How the British Invented Globalism https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/04/richard-poe/how-the-british-invented-globalism
How the British Sold Globalism to America https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/05/richard-poe/how-the-british-sold-globalism-to-america
The Imperialism of Free Trade https://www.jstor.org/stable/2591017?seq=1
Websites
Richard Poe https://www.richardpoe.com
Books https://www.richardpoe.com/books
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/RealRichardPoe
About Richard Poe
RICHARD POE is a New York Times-bestselling author and award-winning journalist. He has written widely on business, science, history and politics.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
How the British Invented Globalism https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/04/richard-poe/how-the-british-invented-globalism
How the British Sold Globalism to America https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/05/richard-poe/how-the-british-sold-globalism-to-america
The Imperialism of Free Trade https://www.jstor.org/stable/2591017?seq=1
Websites
Richard Poe https://www.richardpoe.com
Books https://www.richardpoe.com/books
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/RealRichardPoe
About Richard Poe
RICHARD POE is a New York Times-bestselling author and award-winning journalist. He has written widely on business, science, history and politics.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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