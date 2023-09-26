Putin is Likely a Globalist Actor in a WWF Act

Part 1 of 2. This is one of Simon Roche's best talks. I am interested in figuring out Putin as he is the man at the centre of this current Russian-Ukrainian War. This video was recorded on March 14, 2022, shortly after the war began on Feb. 24, 2022. What has happened in a year and a half since then has just confirmed our belief, because Putin did not take over with overwhelming force, the war drags on depleting the west against their own interests, 100,000s of white people are being killed and WW III could still ignite at any time.





I see Putin on five levels:

1) The mainstream lying media with "Putin bad!" "Ukraine good." "Let's all support Ukraine!"

2) Recent history since 2014 where Putin has justification to object to Ukraine being aligned with NATO and Europe.

3) That Putin is likely a globalist who was placed in power in 1999 by the globalists so therefore he has to be one of them. This is the main idea in this video and what I wanted to ask Simon Roche about.

4) The repterrains working through the Rothschild globalists' with Russia being one of the countries that they control for the purpose of generating more fear and death in the world, which they feed off of. I didn't get into this with Simon.

5) A federation of planets overseeing earth with a Universal Governing Body acts in accord with the law of karma and allows good and bad actions to happen, with little intervention on their part. This is all part of a process of earth's future unfolding.





Simon prepares the audience by explaining conspiracy and machinations behind the scenes with the globalists. Then at 18:00 we get into focusing on Putin and how he was placed in power by the globalists in 1999 therefore he has to be one of them.





23:30 Simon compares the WWF - World Wrestling Federation, to the world stage where most or all political sides involved in international politics are all controlled by the globalists, all working for the same team, for the purpose of controlling and harming humanity for the benefit of the globalists.





I referred to this transcription of a previous talk with Simon Roche, posted on my website:

https://www.brianruhe.ca/russia-ukraine-war-prophecies-of-ww-iii/





Please see our playlist of videos on Prophecies of WW III

Nicolaas van Rensberg was a great prophet correct on 430 predictions. His prophecies are in the book, "Messenger of God" available at Amazon. Simon Roche is the spokesman for the Suidlanders in South Africa. He has been on the Brian Ruhe Show over 20 times since 2016. Please donate to the Suidlanders at suidlanders.org .





