Biometric Tracking Bracelets: Another way to track and control the human population

East Palestine launched “MyID” emergency service to surveil locals’ biometrics data "JUST ONE WEEK BEFORE TRAIN DERAILMENT"
False Flag event used to scare the people into submission
Globalist/WEF: They want to use the "MyID tracking device" on a national scale
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.