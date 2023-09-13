Create New Account
Self Defense Tips from a Seated Position
In this video tutorial, we share self defense tips from a seated position.

Many people sit for several hours each day and that includes public transportation, working in an office, sitting in a waiting room, etc. That said, it’s really good to know how to defend yourself from a seated position.

Related article:

https://www.codereddefense.com/best-self-defense-techniques-from-a-seated-position/

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

