David Sacks The Banking Crisis Is Even WORSE than You Think Ep 178

Glenn Beck





March 25, 2023





The world may be on the cusp of a serious banking collapse, but many “experts” in the government are insisting that everything is fine (while also moving us closer to a central bank digital currency). On this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," “The Diversity Myth” author David Sacks warns that the banking crisis is even WORSE than you think. As the co-host of "The All-In Podcast," a founding COO of PayPal, and a venture capitalist, Sacks has seen how our “weird” banking system works up close. He gives clear answers about how we can survive this crisis, including why we must have “NO bailouts for banks.” He also breaks down the biggest questions being asked: Who owns our money? Is a Federal Reserve-controlled CBDC the endgame? Who’s to blame for this banking collapse? How will the everyday American be affected? Glenn and Dave also discuss AI, his friendship with Elon Musk, Biden’s reliable incompetence, whether we’re living in a simulation, whether we’ll end up in a war with China and Russia, and why he thinks we WILL figure out who bombed the Nord Stream pipelines.





SPONSORS:

My Patriot Supply is the nation’s largest preparedness company, with millions of customers, and right now, when you go to https://MyPatriotSupply.com, you can save $200 on a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply kit!





When you buy socks from https://grip6.com/beck, you’re supporting American ranchers and American manufacturers and getting a pair of socks that keep your feet warm in the winter and cool in the summer.





"The Glenn Beck Podcast" has partnered with Pre-born to help rescue thousands of babies this year. One ultrasound is just $28. Every tax-deductible donation, big or small, helps to save the unborn. Get involved today by dialing #250 and saying the keyword “BABY” or donate securely at https://preborn.com/GLENN





If you're one of the millions of Americans who suffer every day from pain, there is hope, and it comes in the form of Relief Factor. If you want a drug-free and natural way to get your life back, go to https://relieffactor.com or call 1-800-4-RELIEF to get the $19.95 Relief Factor 3-Week QuickStart.









► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mx2Uh9iU8GM