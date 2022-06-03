FULL SHOW: Democrats Announce Plan To End 2nd Amendment And Void The U.S. Constitution

The admissions coming from Democrats during the gun control legislation hearing should shock and horrify all Americans. They admit they do not respect or adhere to the constitution or Bill Of Rights, and even admit they will do anything to end the 2nd Amendment. These are words of would be tyrants and dictators that always end up in mass genocide. Russia continues to have victory in Ukraine but the Biden Administration continues to attempt to start a larger war with Russia which could escalate to a World War or Nuclear Strike scenario. As usual, our media and government is lying to us about the truth in Ukraine. Jesse Lee Peterson joins to discuss the filth of gay pride month, the hilarity of the Amber Heard trial, and the state of Christianity in America.