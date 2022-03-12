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3/11/2022 Miles Guo: The New Federal State of China, the Rule of Law Foundation, the Rule of Law Society, and our frontline fellow fighters are proving to the world that the Chinese are not sick men of Asia, instead we are pursuing justice, and we are peace-loving and capable of engaging in the humanitarian assistance and rescue