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Iran Drone Factory Explosion? 💥
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102 views • May 25, 2021
WHAT REALLY HAPPENED? Did this EVEN HAPPEN??? Supposedly an Explosion at Iran drone factory injures nine workers after Israel accused Did Israel cause this Iran Drone Factory Explosion? 💥 #Israel #Drone #Explosion 💥
Original Guardian Story THAT STARTED ALL THE LIES👇👇👇
https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/23/blast-at-iran-factory-as-israel-accuses-state-of-providing-drones-to-hamas?
Original Guardian Story THAT STARTED ALL THE LIES👇👇👇
https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2021/may/23/blast-at-iran-factory-as-israel-accuses-state-of-providing-drones-to-hamas?
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