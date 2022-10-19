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TLAV CDC Will Quietly Vote Tomorrow On Permanently Shielding Pfizer & Moderna From COVID Jab Liability
The Last American Vagabondhttps://www.rokfin.com/stream/24244/CDC-Will-Quietly-Vote-Tomorrow-On-Permanently-Shielding-Pfizer--Moderna-From-COVID-Jab-Liability
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XEIJOjNqpB11/
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-10-18-22:4?src=embed
https://rumble.com/v1omfim-cdc-will-quietly-vote-tomorrow-on-permanently-shielding-pfizer-and-moderna-.html
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/cdc-will-quietly-vote-tomorrow-on-permanently-shielding-pfizer-moderna-from-covid-jab-liability/
CDC Will Quietly Vote Tomorrow On Permanently Shielding Pfizer & Moderna From COVID Jab Liability