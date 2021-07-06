【CCP’s Centennial】An Hong: Xi Jinping’s Arrogance Put CCP’s Evilness & Its Eventual Demise on Display

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7/1/2021 During the live broadcast “New Federal State of China: Ending a Hundred Year of Slaughter by the CCP”, Ms. An Hong said that Xi Jinping’s arrogant language and action at Tiananmen Square will let more people around the world see the CCP’s true color and evilness clearly. In the end, the CCP’s evilness will bury itself.