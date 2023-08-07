Create New Account
The U.S. Prepares To Flee Ukraine┃The Latest Russian Weapon 'POLYE-21' Disabled All NATO Equipment
They are silent, they are fast, they are accurate, they are impossible to detect and overcome. This is how military experts characterize Russian electronic warfare systems taking part in the fighting in Ukraine. Even before the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, Russia was considered the most advanced country in the field of creating modern electronic warfare systems. And the fighting that began once again proved to the whole world that Russia was considered the birthplace of the most powerful and effective electronic warfare systems for a reason.

***************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

