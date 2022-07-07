Ben Bergquam Reports Texas Counties Declare Border Invasion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Several Texas counties yesterday declared a border invasion. Ben Bergquam says it’s now up to Gov. Greg Abbott to declare it at the state level and use constitutional authority to deport the illegal aliens that are invading the country. #BidenBorderCrisis #BorderInvasion