EPOCH TV | Toxic Chemicals Found in 45% of US Water: Here’s Where

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov:
Toxic Chemicals Found in 45% of US Water: Here’s Where
A new study conducted across the nation from 2016 to 2021, was just released showing that at least 45% of American tap water contains what are known as forever chemicals.
That this was actually the first government study of its kind.
https://ept.ms/ToxicWaterFM
Episode Resources:
🔵 PFAS Map:
https://ept.ms/3K6I57P
🔵 Full Study:
https://ept.ms/3K60aTz
🔵 Water Testing Resources:
https://ept.ms/3K54Mt2
https://ept.ms/3OouxXW
https://ept.ms/44UOjj9
https://ept.ms/3OlMKVS
------------------
⭕️ Sign up for our NEWSLETTER and stay in touch 👉 https://ept.ms/FactsMatterNewsletter
🔴 "No Farmers No Food" documentary by Roman 👉
https://www.epochoriginal.com/nofarmersnofood
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.