EPOCH TV | Toxic Chemicals Found in 45% of US Water: Here’s Where

Toxic Chemicals Found in 45% of US Water: Here's Where
Published Thursday

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov:

Toxic Chemicals Found in 45% of US Water: Here’s Where

A new study  conducted across the nation from 2016 to 2021, was just released showing that at least 45% of American tap water contains what are known as forever chemicals.


That this was actually the first government study of its kind.


https://ept.ms/ToxicWaterFM


Episode Resources:


🔵 PFAS Map:


https://ept.ms/3K6I57P


🔵 Full Study:


https://ept.ms/3K60aTz



🔵 Water Testing Resources:


https://ept.ms/3K54Mt2


https://ept.ms/3OouxXW


https://ept.ms/44UOjj9


https://ept.ms/3OlMKVS


------------------

facts matterroman balmakovepoch tv

