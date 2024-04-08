"MUST WATCH" Dr Carrie Maddej - After this presentation her plane was in an "ACCIDENT"

FOR ALL THE PATENTS INVOLVED IN THIS TOPIC PLEASE SEE KAREN KINGSTONS SUBSTACK PAGE - KAREN KINGSTON ALSO TARGETED FOR RELEASING THIS INFORMATION - LIKE MANY OTHERS ESPECIALLY LEADERS OF COUNTRIES MURDERED FOR NOT GOING ALONG WITH THIS STUFF - NO CONSPIRACY THEORY - JUST A CONSPIRACY - YOU DO NOT NEED A COLLEGE EDUCATION TO DETERMINE WHATS GOING ON

https://karenkingston.substack.com/



