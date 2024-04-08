"MUST WATCH" Dr Carrie Maddej - After this presentation her plane was in an "ACCIDENT"

FOR ALL THE PATENTS INVOLVED IN THIS TOPIC PLEASE SEE KAREN KINGSTONS SUBSTACK PAGE - KAREN KINGSTON ALSO TARGETED FOR RELEASING THIS INFORMATION - LIKE MANY OTHERS ESPECIALLY LEADERS OF COUNTRIES MURDERED FOR NOT GOING ALONG WITH THIS STUFF - NO CONSPIRACY THEORY - JUST A CONSPIRACY - YOU DO NOT NEED A COLLEGE EDUCATION TO DETERMINE WHATS GOING ON
https://karenkingston.substack.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.