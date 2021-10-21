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How to Find Jobs That Don't Require COVID-19 Vaccines + How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation
Thrivetime Show
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251 views • October 21, 2021
Are you looking for a job that will not require the COVID-19 vaccines? Are you looking for ways to protect your wealth against inflation? On today’s show you will find life-changing practical solutions.

Download Bo Polny’s Free Report Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Gold2020

Learn More At:
www.Gold2020Forecast.com

Bo Poly prefers to buy:
Silver Eagles
10 oz bars
Kilo bars 3.125 ounces
100 ounce bars

www.KitCo.com - Find the actual price of precious metals

Tools: https://www.usinflationcalculator.com/
See How Much Money Has Been Printed in the Past 12 Months: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Gold
U.S. Inflation Up 5.4 Percent, Highest Rate Since 2008, as Supply Chain Issues Persist - ​​https://www.newsweek.com/us-inflation-54-percent-highest-rate-since-2008-supply-chain-issues-persist-1638606#:~:text=The%20U.S.%20inflation%20rate%20is,higher%2C%20the%20Associated%20Press%20reported.
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “And the twelve gates were twelve pearls; every several gate was of one pearl: and the street of the city was pure gold, as it were transparent glass.” - Revelation 21:21
Biblical References About Gold & Silver
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “8 The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.” - Haggai 2:8
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.” - Revelation 3:18
FUN FACT: Nixon Ends Convertibility of U.S. Dollars to Gold and Announces Wage/Price Controls - https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/gold-convertibility-ends
Keywords
wealthjobinflationcovid19 vaccineclay clarkthrivetime shownot required
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