© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Find Jobs That Don't Require COVID-19 Vaccines + How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation
Follow
1
Share
Report
251 views • October 21, 2021
Are you looking for a job that will not require the COVID-19 vaccines? Are you looking for ways to protect your wealth against inflation? On today’s show you will find life-changing practical solutions.
Download Bo Polny’s Free Report Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Gold2020
Learn More At:
www.Gold2020Forecast.com
Bo Poly prefers to buy:
Silver Eagles
10 oz bars
Kilo bars 3.125 ounces
100 ounce bars
www.KitCo.com - Find the actual price of precious metals
Tools: https://www.usinflationcalculator.com/
See How Much Money Has Been Printed in the Past 12 Months: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Gold
U.S. Inflation Up 5.4 Percent, Highest Rate Since 2008, as Supply Chain Issues Persist - https://www.newsweek.com/us-inflation-54-percent-highest-rate-since-2008-supply-chain-issues-persist-1638606#:~:text=The%20U.S.%20inflation%20rate%20is,higher%2C%20the%20Associated%20Press%20reported.
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “And the twelve gates were twelve pearls; every several gate was of one pearl: and the street of the city was pure gold, as it were transparent glass.” - Revelation 21:21
Biblical References About Gold & Silver
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “8 The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.” - Haggai 2:8
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.” - Revelation 3:18
FUN FACT: Nixon Ends Convertibility of U.S. Dollars to Gold and Announces Wage/Price Controls - https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/gold-convertibility-ends
Download Bo Polny’s Free Report Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Gold2020
Learn More At:
www.Gold2020Forecast.com
Bo Poly prefers to buy:
Silver Eagles
10 oz bars
Kilo bars 3.125 ounces
100 ounce bars
www.KitCo.com - Find the actual price of precious metals
Tools: https://www.usinflationcalculator.com/
See How Much Money Has Been Printed in the Past 12 Months: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Gold
U.S. Inflation Up 5.4 Percent, Highest Rate Since 2008, as Supply Chain Issues Persist - https://www.newsweek.com/us-inflation-54-percent-highest-rate-since-2008-supply-chain-issues-persist-1638606#:~:text=The%20U.S.%20inflation%20rate%20is,higher%2C%20the%20Associated%20Press%20reported.
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “And the twelve gates were twelve pearls; every several gate was of one pearl: and the street of the city was pure gold, as it were transparent glass.” - Revelation 21:21
Biblical References About Gold & Silver
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “8 The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.” - Haggai 2:8
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.” - Revelation 3:18
FUN FACT: Nixon Ends Convertibility of U.S. Dollars to Gold and Announces Wage/Price Controls - https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/gold-convertibility-ends
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.