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Does the Brave Browser Really Beat Fingerprinting? Let's Test!
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365 views • January 28, 2021
Brave Browser was revised in 2020 and received a slew of features related Posted: 1October2020 Rob Braxman Tech
To better defend against browser fingerprinting. Or at least that's the claim. In this video we put this to a test, by actually attempting to fingerprint a Brave Browser session in different circumstances while we also theorize some possible ways to evade the defense.
To better defend against browser fingerprinting. Or at least that's the claim. In this video we put this to a test, by actually attempting to fingerprint a Brave Browser session in different circumstances while we also theorize some possible ways to evade the defense.
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