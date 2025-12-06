© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iron Lung Movie: Markiplier's Blood Record Horror Hits Theaters Jan 30!
Markiplier's directorial debut IRON LUNG releases Jan 30, 2026 in 50-100 indie theaters. Self-funded sci-fi horror adapts viral game - convict in blind submarine explores blood ocean post-Quiet Rapture. World record most blood ever filmed!
