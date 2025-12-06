BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Iron Lung Movie: Markiplier's Blood Record Horror Hits Theaters Jan 30!
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 1 day ago

Iron Lung Movie: Markiplier's Blood Record Horror Hits Theaters Jan 30!

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description

Markiplier's directorial debut IRON LUNG releases Jan 30, 2026 in 50-100 indie theaters. Self-funded sci-fi horror adapts viral game - convict in blind submarine explores blood ocean post-Quiet Rapture. World record most blood ever filmed!​

Hashtags

#IronLung #Markiplier #HorrorMovie #IronLungMovie #MarkiplierDirector #BloodiestMovie #SciFiHorror #IndieTheaters

Keywords
markiplieriron lung moviehorror movie 2026iron lung game adaptationmarkiplier directorsci-fi horrorblood ocean movieindie horror theaters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy