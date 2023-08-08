Traffic court -- take control of the 'PERPS' and prepare to file claims!

The cases cited here are:





Coffin v. United States, 156 U.S. 432 (1895)





Johnson v. Zerbst, 304 U.S. 458 (1938)

My name is Bill Henshall. I also have a YouTube Channel with more videos called Win in Court at this link:





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMujwEGS39UHmNDwA-_SJxw





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