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UKRAINE - 1st country that implemented the WEF's SATANIC GREAT RESET – that's why cabal needed this war
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176 views • March 18, 2022
UKRAINE - 1st country that implemented the WEF's SATANIC GREAT RESET – that's why cabal needed this war
While you are distracted from #CovidCrimesAgainstHumanity with provoked by nato war, cabal psychopaths are keep taking your rigths & freedom away, tightening the noose around the neck of mankind...
Ukraine is part of the agenda! Ukraine just implemented the WEF's GREAT RESET! They are now a part of the BEAST SYSTEM! Link to Ukraine government website, https://diia.gov.ua
Website can be translated into English
Thank you Diana for the info. It was clear that this conflict was to be used to accelerate the implementation of the Beast system, financial collapse, supply chain collapse.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TZiUX5oUMkw7/
While you are distracted from #CovidCrimesAgainstHumanity with provoked by nato war, cabal psychopaths are keep taking your rigths & freedom away, tightening the noose around the neck of mankind...
Ukraine is part of the agenda! Ukraine just implemented the WEF's GREAT RESET! They are now a part of the BEAST SYSTEM! Link to Ukraine government website, https://diia.gov.ua
Website can be translated into English
Thank you Diana for the info. It was clear that this conflict was to be used to accelerate the implementation of the Beast system, financial collapse, supply chain collapse.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TZiUX5oUMkw7/
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