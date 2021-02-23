Michael Collins Piper - Purim and Anti-Christian Hostility

"There is a little-known but deeply rooted history of virulent Jеwish antagonism and violence against non-Jews (Christians in particular) . . .



Purim is the Jеwish holiday spawned by the Old Testament’s Book of Esther, a holiday based on a tale most Jеwish and Christian theologians say is apocryphal. Esther of legend was the Jеwish maiden who—upon being married to the Persian king, who had no idea his bride was Jеwish—saved the Jews from destruction at the hands of the king’s advisor, Haman, who was then executed, along with 75,000 other Persians. This, of course, was mass slaughter, genocide, and this early anti-Gentile Holocaust is proudly commemorated at Purim. Today again, the Jеwish people and Israel target the Persian people—the modern republic of Iran—for destruction.



. . . Jews have a record of comparing their arch-enemy Haman to Jesus Christ, hardly grounds for promoting“interfaith discourse,” or the concept of “Judeo-Christianity,” two trumpet calls which (when coming from Jеwish sources) mean Christians must amend their teachings to accord with what Jews want Christians to believe."



(Adapted from an abridged version of the review of Elliot Horowitz's 'Reckless Rites' that appears in the The Barnes Review's "Revenge of the Neanderthal" issue.)



The Piper Report - August 15/16, 2007