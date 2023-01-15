Live Chat with Paul; -105- When the Pope Runs + Orbs Balloons and Gabbers Sky Balls

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Nick Pope Truth + Orbs and Gabber Sky Balls [00:02:00] (1c) .... Paul talks about various things like subtitles for live shows [00:09:23] (2) Main Topics begins - So is Nick Pope claims of being a UFO researcher for MOD remotely true.. Paul breaks it down with gov documents [00:19:29] (2b) Paul reads out the back and forth with Mr Pope on Twitter [00:34:44] (2c) Paul is in tears with laughter reading what the greater public on reddit think of Popes claims and role in UFOLOGY [00:49:50] (2d) Paul reads out FOIA document on Mr Pope to compared to the other document. [00:55:50] (2e) Pope blocks Paul when asked for proof like a photo of him working a case? [00:58:00] (2f) Last word on Mr Pope from Kevin Randle - a different perspective [01:16:50] (3) Mirage used to cloak craft? [01:23:00] (4) Paul gets gabber ROO on to talk about Sky Watching and Orbs (part1) [01:25;00] (4b) Paul talks about MSI settings and CPU while waitng for Gabber [01:30:00] (4c) Now finally look at Orbs Weather Balloons and other balloons film by others so we can exclude them being like Gabbers [01:40:00] (4d) Paul opens thread of gabbers on discord and talks about his orange orb being Jupiter. [01:49:00] (4e) how far can latex balloons travel.. well someone said a experiment it was found 620miles away [01:57:00] (4f) 1 Million balloons disaster video (re-cap seen before) [02:03:00] (4g) Paul Re-Caps a new Shag Harbor case clearly is some sort of latex balloon with stuiff inside it like LEDS and bouncy water balloons possibly from a wedding walk way. [02:19:00] (5) MiB mess with audio making clicks in Pauls headset and some clicks on gabbers and video play so Paul changes some buffer sizes maxing them max size and turning of GPU on video browser. [02:36:00] (6) Orb caught on SecCam Netherlands what was it? [02:55:00] (7) Flash in sky is not moving what could it be.. example 1 [03:08:00] (8) Tracking weather balloons by radio app? and example 2 flasher [03:45:00] (9) Mirages.. superior can enlarge lights objects like planes not seen below horizon [03:49:00] (10) More Gabber Images of things caught but ran out of time.. so Paul pushed it to the next live as part 2! Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting

