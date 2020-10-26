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** Prepare Yourself for The Most Dangerous Election In History ** Greg Reese
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39 views • October 26, 2020
Oct 25, 2020
One week out from the election and we can expect more chaos violence and lies
Comments:
• Never underestimate the left's ability to steal an election. The left's rabid hatred of Trump will make criminals out of ordinarily law-abiding citizens. If there is a fair election, Trump will win, but from the special election of Session's old US Senate seat to the 2018 congressional election, fraud was rampant. No measures were in place to stop it, and I guarantee you the mainstream media will be announcing Biden's victory whether it is based in reality or not and simply censoring anyone who claims differently. The question remains what will Trump do about it?
• Does everyone know that they have to get a receipt at the voting booths, after voting in order to verify that it's THEM? PLS spread the message because I have not seen this anywhere, only found it recently on a non popular website somewhere. Vote in person, get a receipt!
• Over 100 Illegal Aliens Apprehended by Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents in 30 Hours Release Date: October 23, 2020 LAREDO, Texas – In a period of just over 30 hours, numerous human smuggling events were intercepted throughout the Laredo Sector’s area of operations that resulted in the arrest of over 100 individuals who were illegally in the United States. The incidents cover a timeframe between the very early morning hours of October 21 through the mid-morning of October 22. The incidents involved the disruption of multiple stash houses, vehicle stops, checkpoint operations including commercial vehicles, train check operations, brush cases, vehicle bailouts, and the recovery of a stolen vehicle which was turned over to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office. A total of 106 individuals from various countries were taken into custody during this timeframe in nine separate smuggling attempts and four instances in which several individuals were abandoned in the brush by their smugglers.
Keywords
trumpcurrent eventspoliticsantifadeep stateblmchina2020 electionbidenchaosriotsinsurgency
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